MACE, Beverley Ann 9.10.1944 - 25.12.2019 With deep sadness we mourn the tragic and untimely passing of Beverley. Formerly of Lucknow and Orange. Youngest daughter of Ida and Jack Agland (both deceased). Loving wife and soul mate of Ron. Exceptional mother and mother-in-law of Shaun and Donna, Kylie and Daniel, Ryan and Jade and Anuska. Treasured "Nanna" to Chloe, Courtenay, Connor, Madeleine, Claudia, Will and Zoe. Remembered as a very special foster mother to many. Devoted sister and sister-in-law to Neil (deceased) and Mary, Marian (deceased) and Colin, Gloria and Doug (deceased), Dick and Jann, Tony and Daph and Alison, Josie and Geoff, Dorothy and Kevin (deceased), Pauline and Kerry (deceased). Loved always by her nieces and nephews. The family and friends of Bev are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Hillside Chapel, Palmdale (Central Coast) on Thursday, January 2, 2020 commencing at 1.30pm.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Jan. 2, 2020