Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Betty Sylvia LLOYD


1929 - 2019
Betty Sylvia LLOYD Notice
LLOYD, Betty Sylvia 23.08.1929 - 16.11.2019 Passed away peacefully at Calare Nursing Home, late of Orange. Loving mother and grandmother to all her family. Betty will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. "In Loving Memory" Aged 90 Years The family and friends of Betty are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Monday, November 25, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Nov. 23, 2019
