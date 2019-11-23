|
LLOYD, Betty Sylvia 23.08.1929 - 16.11.2019 Passed away peacefully at Calare Nursing Home, late of Orange. Loving mother and grandmother to all her family. Betty will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. "In Loving Memory" Aged 90 Years The family and friends of Betty are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Monday, November 25, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Nov. 23, 2019