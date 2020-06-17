|
|
CONNOLLY (Nee RAYNER) Betty Margaret 26.5.1923 - 12.6.2020 Passed away peacefully at Cherrywood Grove Nursing Home. Dearly beloved wife of Bill. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ross and Catherine, Richard and Catherine. Treasured Grandma of Chris and Leonie, Brooke and Jason, Nicole and Ashleigh, Joshua and Ashleigh, Jakob and Bella, Rebecca and Jason, Thompson and David. Adored great grandma of her seven great grandchildren. Loved by her brothers, sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. "To Know Her Was To Love Her" Aged 97 Years. A private funeral service will be held. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from June 17 to June 20, 2020