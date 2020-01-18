|
Betty Jean McDONALD, OAM 30.10 1924 - 15.1.2020 Late of Astill Court, Orange and formerly of "Mountain View", Boree Lane, Lidster. Dearly beloved wife of Maxwell (deceased). Loved mother and mother-in-law of David & Julie, Heather & Scotty, Bruce & Jane, Ross & Cheri. Adored Nan to 11 grandchildren and their partners and 20 great grandchildren. Betty will also be sadly missed by her extended family and friends. A service of Thanksgiving for her life will be held at the Wesley Uniting Church, Anson Street, Orange, on Thursday, 23rd January 2020 at 1:00pm. By family request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made at the service to the . Norman J. Penhall Funerals Phone: 63623751
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Jan. 18, 2020