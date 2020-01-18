Home
Services
Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Wesley Uniting Church
Anson Street
Orange
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty MCDONALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jean MCDONALD


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Betty Jean MCDONALD Notice
Betty Jean McDONALD, OAM 30.10 1924 - 15.1.2020 Late of Astill Court, Orange and formerly of "Mountain View", Boree Lane, Lidster. Dearly beloved wife of Maxwell (deceased). Loved mother and mother-in-law of David & Julie, Heather & Scotty, Bruce & Jane, Ross & Cheri. Adored Nan to 11 grandchildren and their partners and 20 great grandchildren. Betty will also be sadly missed by her extended family and friends. A service of Thanksgiving for her life will be held at the Wesley Uniting Church, Anson Street, Orange, on Thursday, 23rd January 2020 at 1:00pm. By family request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made at the service to the . Norman J. Penhall Funerals Phone: 63623751
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -