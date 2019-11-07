|
ASHTON (Nee WARBURTON) Bernice Elizabeth "Bernie" 13.2.1934 - 5.11.2019 Late of Orange. Dearly beloved wife of 63 years to her husband Robert (Bob). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen (deceased), Karen and Mark Lawford, Sandra and Peter Sullivan, Janelle, Vicki and Phillip Whiting, Dale, Jacqueline and Scott Wheeler. Devoted Grandma to her 18 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to all her family. "A Patient Sufferer At Rest" The family and friends of Bernie are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at St. Barnabas Anglican Church, Dora Street, Orange on Monday, November 11, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. A private family cremation will follow. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019