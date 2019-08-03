|
KARAY, Bela Wilhelm "Bill" Passed away at Parkwood Hostel, Orange. Beloved husband of Edith (deceased). Loved father and father-in-law of Peter and Kim, Michael, Stephen and Lesley and grandfather of Jack. Bill will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. "In Loving Memory" Aged 99 Years The family and friends of Bill are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Friday, August 9, 2019 commencing at 2.00pm. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Aug. 3, 2019