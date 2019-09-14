|
APLIN, Beatrice 28.3.1920 - 12.9.2019 Passed away peacefully at Cherrywood Grove Nursing Home, Orange. Dearly beloved wife of Fred (deceased). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Maurice and Gail (Orange). Loving "Nan" to her grandchildren Michael and Mardi, Kim and Ben, Belinda and Scott and Great Nan to her great grandchildren Carter, Marley, Mack, Winnie, Campbell, Lincoln. "Mum and Dad Reunited" Aged 99 and Â½ Years The family and friends of Beatrice are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the graveside in the Orange Lawn Cemetery on Friday, September 20, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm. By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to Heart Kids. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Sept. 14, 2019