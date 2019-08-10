Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry EDWARDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Thomas EDWARDS


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Barry Thomas EDWARDS Notice
EDWARDS, Barry Thomas 4.5.1938 - 7.8.2019 Passed away suddenly at home after a short illness. Late of "Mangoplah", Euchareena. Dearly loved husband of Sue. Much loved father and father-in-law of Michael, Kerry and Melanie (deceased). Much loved "Pa" of Madeline, Claudia and Katie. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Bill and Val (both deceased). "In Loving Memory" Aged 81 Years The family and friends of Barry are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Monday 12 August 2019 commencing at 10.30am. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.