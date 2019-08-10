|
EDWARDS, Barry Thomas 4.5.1938 - 7.8.2019 Passed away suddenly at home after a short illness. Late of "Mangoplah", Euchareena. Dearly loved husband of Sue. Much loved father and father-in-law of Michael, Kerry and Melanie (deceased). Much loved "Pa" of Madeline, Claudia and Katie. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Bill and Val (both deceased). "In Loving Memory" Aged 81 Years The family and friends of Barry are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Monday 12 August 2019 commencing at 10.30am. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Aug. 10, 2019