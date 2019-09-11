|
|
WINNELL, Barry John "Baz" 15.01.1946 - 08.09.2019 Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Loved husband of Dianne. Loved father and father-in-law of Veronica & Mick, Linda & Trevor, Timothy & Lynette. Cherished Pop of Rachel & Trent, Mitchell, Daniel, Liddian, Denny and great grandfather to Lacie. Brother and brother-in-law of Jan & Neville (deceased), Rodney & Kay, Kel & Leonie, Richard & Barbara, Heather & Scott and Robert & Jeanette. Aged 73 years The Pub with no Baz !! The family and friends of Barry are warmly invited to his graveside service to be held at Millthorpe Cemetery on Friday September 13, 2019 commencing at 11am.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Sept. 11, 2019