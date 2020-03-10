Home
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Old Convent
Convent Road
Borenore
Barry James MALONE


1945 - 2020
Barry James MALONE Notice
MALONE, Barry James 06.01.1945 - 07.3.2020 Our cherished Barry died on the 7th March after a lengthy struggle with deteriorating health. He was a devoted husband to Kay, loving father to Melissa and Angela, Bradley and Bruce. To his grandchildren Isabelle & Daniel, Riley, Louisa and Bede he was their adored and fun loving, Pop. Aged 75 years Barry will be privately cremated according to his wishes. A celebration of Barry's life will be held on Thursday March 12, 2020 at the Old Convent, Convent Road, Borenore commencing at 11am for family and close friends. LATE FRAGMENT And did you get what You wanted from life, even so? I did. And what did you want? To call myself beloved, to feel myself Beloved on earth. Raymond Carver



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 10, 2020
