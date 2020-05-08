|
WREN, Barbara Faye nee McSorley 27.10.1937 - 04.05.2020 Passed away peacefully, late of Orange and Lithgow, formerly of Canowindra. Long time friend of Christopher (deceased). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Noeline, Karen & John, Christopher & Michelle, Roslyn & Doug (deceased), Dianne & Peter, Melinda, Robert & Shaz, Marion & Tony, Margaret & Andrew, Jo & Jeff, Matthew & Karen, Andrew & Natalie. Cherished Nan and Grandma to all her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Barbara will be sadly missed by all. "The gate of memory never closes" Aged 82 years A private service will be held.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from May 8 to May 9, 2020