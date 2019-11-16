|
|
McLEAN, Ashley Marie 02.01.1993 - 04.11.2019 Passed away suddenly, late of Orange. Dearly loved daughter of Anthony and Kim McLean. Loved partner of Codie Sutton. Adored sister and sister-in-law of Joshua & Ally McLean, Renee & Steven Lesic and Lowanna Bloomfield. Cherished granddaughter of Tone and Janice McLean. Aunty of Danika Lesic and Alexis McLean. Best mate of Lis and Neal Paton-Dodd, Troy and Brad. Aged 26 years "Forever Loved" The family and friends of Ashley are warmly invited to her funeral service to be held at Canobolas Gardens Crematorium Chapel on Wednesday November 20, 2019 commencing at 11am.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Nov. 16, 2019