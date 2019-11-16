Home
Services
Orange Funeral Service
1 Cameron Place,
Orange, New South Wales 2800
02 6360 1199
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Canobolas Gardens Crematorium Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Ashley MCLEAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ashley Marie MCLEAN


1993 - 2019
Add a Memory
Ashley Marie MCLEAN Notice
McLEAN, Ashley Marie 02.01.1993 - 04.11.2019 Passed away suddenly, late of Orange. Dearly loved daughter of Anthony and Kim McLean. Loved partner of Codie Sutton. Adored sister and sister-in-law of Joshua & Ally McLean, Renee & Steven Lesic and Lowanna Bloomfield. Cherished granddaughter of Tone and Janice McLean. Aunty of Danika Lesic and Alexis McLean. Best mate of Lis and Neal Paton-Dodd, Troy and Brad. Aged 26 years "Forever Loved" The family and friends of Ashley are warmly invited to her funeral service to be held at Canobolas Gardens Crematorium Chapel on Wednesday November 20, 2019 commencing at 11am.



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ashley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -