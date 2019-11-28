Home
Orange Funeral Service
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Canobolas Gardens Crematorium Chapel
Arthur Richard FLOYD


1940 - 2019
Arthur Richard FLOYD Notice
FLOYD, Arthur Richard 26.07.1940 - 24.11.2019 Dearly loved husband of Joan. Loved father of Frank and Elizabeth. Beloved father-in-law and cherished 'Pop' to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to his family. Arthur will be sadly missed by all. "Always in Our Hearts" Aged 79 years The family and friends of Arthur are warmly invited to his funeral service to be held at Canobolas Gardens Crematorium Chapel on Friday November 29, 2019 commencing at 11am.



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Nov. 28, 2019
