Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Orange Ex Services Club
Antony Neville Graham (Tony) SMITH


1936 - 2019
Antony Neville Graham (Tony) SMITH Notice
SMITH, Antony (Tony) Neville Graham 02.03.1936 - 09.11.2019 Dearly loved husband of Jennifer. Much loved father of Ian (deceased) Alastair and Bruce; father-in-law of Clare and Michelle. Adored grandfather of Callum, Milton, Seamus, Edward and Niamh. A true gentleman, Tony will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. A celebration of Tony's life, including a formal ceremony by the Naval Association, will take place at Orange Ex Services Club at 11.00am on Tuesday 19 November, 2019, following a private family committal.



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Nov. 16, 2019
