|
|
HOBBS, Anthony William "Tony" 30.06.1936 - 12.12.2019 Passed away peacefully at Prunus Lodge, late of 'Waroona' Molong. Dearly loved husband of Susan. Loving father & father-in-law of Libby & David, David & Ashleigh, Graham & Karen. Cherished grandfather of Leticia, Michelle, Stuart, Jessica, Taylah, Hunter, Matthew, Sarah, Lachlan, Olivia and Cooper. Great-grandfather of Isaac & Henry. Much loved brother, brother-in-law & uncle to his family back home in England. 'Always In Our Hearts' Aged 83 years The family and friends of Tony are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at St Johns Anglican Church, Molong on Wednesday December 18, 2019 commencing at 10.30am.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Dec. 14, 2019