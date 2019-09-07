|
WEBB, Anthony Gordon 01.08.1970 - 03.09.2019 Peacefully at his home in Molong. Dearly loved husband of Pene. Much loved father and father-in-law of Nathan and Bre, Tate and Tisha, Kiara and Dean, Indy, Layla, Arlo. Cherished "Pop" of Archer. Loved son of Terry and Joy. A loved brother of Tim, Mathew (deceased), Jo, Brad, Ness. A loved brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. "I'm Not Sleeping I'm Just Resting My Eyes" The family and friends of Anthony are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St John's Anglican Church, Molong on Monday, September 9, 2019 commencing at 2:00pm. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Molong Cemetery. By family request donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to Leukaemia Foundation. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Sept. 7, 2019