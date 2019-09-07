Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony WEBB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Gordon WEBB


1970 - 2019
Add a Memory
Anthony Gordon WEBB Notice
WEBB, Anthony Gordon 01.08.1970 - 03.09.2019 Peacefully at his home in Molong. Dearly loved husband of Pene. Much loved father and father-in-law of Nathan and Bre, Tate and Tisha, Kiara and Dean, Indy, Layla, Arlo. Cherished "Pop" of Archer. Loved son of Terry and Joy. A loved brother of Tim, Mathew (deceased), Jo, Brad, Ness. A loved brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. "I'm Not Sleeping I'm Just Resting My Eyes" The family and friends of Anthony are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St John's Anglican Church, Molong on Monday, September 9, 2019 commencing at 2:00pm. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Molong Cemetery. By family request donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to Leukaemia Foundation. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.