Anthony Bernard (Tony) LYNCH

Anthony Bernard (Tony) LYNCH Notice
LYNCH, Anthony Bernard "Tony" Late of Orange, formerly of Sydney. Died peacefully on the 5th February, 2020 after living with MND for three and half years. Loved husband of Alison. Father of Erin and Patrick. The family would like to thank the staff and carers at Uniting Wontama, Orange, Prof. Dominic Rowe AM and the Macquarie Neurology Clinic and staff at Macquarie University Hospital. Anthony will be privately cremated and a public memorial service will be held in March. GREGORY & CARR Traditional Funeral Directors North Ryde 9888 2203
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Feb. 8, 2020
