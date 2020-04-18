|
MUTCH, Annie Simpson 12.04.2020 Peacefully at Wontama Nursing Home. Late of Village Life, Orange and formerly of Anson Street, Orange. Dearly loved wife of Bill (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Bill and Chris. Much loved "Granny" of Daniel. Loved sister, sister-in-law of Betty (deceased) and Jean. A loved aunt to her family. "Her Memory Will Live Forever In Our Hearts" Aged 96 years A Private Service has been held. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 18, 2020