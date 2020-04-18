Home
Annie Simpson MUTCH

MUTCH, Annie Simpson 12.04.2020 Peacefully at Wontama Nursing Home. Late of Village Life, Orange and formerly of Anson Street, Orange. Dearly loved wife of Bill (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Bill and Chris. Much loved "Granny" of Daniel. Loved sister, sister-in-law of Betty (deceased) and Jean. A loved aunt to her family. "Her Memory Will Live Forever In Our Hearts" Aged 96 years A Private Service has been held. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 18, 2020
