PETERS, Anne Elizabeth 31.8.1946 - 3.7.2019 Passed away peacefully at Molong after a short illness. Dearly loved wife of Graham, much loved mother of Leanne, Vickie and David. Much loved Nanny to Rory, Mitchell, Ryan, Zoey, Tasmin and Mahalia. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Keith, Kathryn, Frank and Margaret. "Rest In Peace" Aged 72 Years The family and friends of Anne are kindly invited to attend a Requiem Mass to be held at St Lawrence O'Toole Catholic Church, Molong on Tuesday 9th July 2019 commencing at 1.30pm. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Molong Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on July 6, 2019