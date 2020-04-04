Home
Amy Elizabeth FISHER


1985 - 2020
Amy Elizabeth FISHER Notice
FISHER, Amy Elizabeth 25.07.1985 - 29.03.2020 Passed away peacefully in Orange after a long illness, formerly of Forresters Beach. Much loved daughter of Barry and Sue (deceased). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Kathy and Doug, Wade, Shane (deceased). Amy will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. "Loved By All" A private family service has taken place. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 4, 2020
