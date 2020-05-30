|
|
FARRELL (Nee GILL) Alma Lydia 13.1.1935 - 26.5.2020 Formerly of "Emmaville", Farrell Road, Orange. Dearly beloved wife of Jim (deceased). Companion of Kenneth Green (deceased). Loving mother and mother-in-law of James (deceased), Tony (deceased), Donna (deceased) and Peter, Trevor (deceased) and Tammy, Greg and Anna, Helen and Lee, Judy and John, Tania and Chris. Devoted "Nanny Farrell" to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to all her extended family. "Mum and Dad Together Again Forever Remembered" A private Funeral Service will be held. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 30, 2020