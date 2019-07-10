Home
Services
Orange Funeral Service
1 Cameron Place,
Orange, New South Wales 2800
02 6360 1199
Resources
More Obituaries for Alma FRASER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma Jean FRASER


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Alma Jean FRASER Notice
FRASER, Alma Jean 15.04.1934 - 08.07.2019 Late of Orange, formerly Bakers Swamp. Beloved wife of Jock. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ian and Philippa, Catherine and Greg. Adored 'Ma' of Olivia, Scarlett, Catarina, Calum, Ruaraidh and Ella. "Deeply Loved" Aged 85 years The family and friends of Alma are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at Wesley Uniting Church, Anson Street Orange, on Friday July 12, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm.



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.