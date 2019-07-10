|
FRASER, Alma Jean 15.04.1934 - 08.07.2019 Late of Orange, formerly Bakers Swamp. Beloved wife of Jock. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ian and Philippa, Catherine and Greg. Adored 'Ma' of Olivia, Scarlett, Catarina, Calum, Ruaraidh and Ella. "Deeply Loved" Aged 85 years The family and friends of Alma are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at Wesley Uniting Church, Anson Street Orange, on Friday July 12, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on July 10, 2019