EGAN, Allen Thomas Passed away peacefully after a long illness at Gosford Hospital in the early hours of 10th March, 2020. Born 22nd April, 1935 at Parkes, late of 1/45 Russell Street, East Gosford and formerly of Orange. Allen is survived by his loving wife Gloria. Devoted father and father-in-law of Karen and Wayne, Yvonne and Brett. Much loved grandfather of Akaysha, Michael, Hayley. Proud great grandfather of Zarah, Archie, Raymond, Heath, Ariana. Loving brother to John and Carol, Pat and Ruth, step-brother to Robert and Sue, Marie and Ron. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his loving family. "Rest In Peace, Reunited with his Beautiful Mother and Father" The family and friends of Allen are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street, Orange on Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 commencing at 11.00am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Cemetery. By family request donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to either Shake It Up Foundation or to Melanoma Institute Australia. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 14, 2020