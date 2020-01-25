|
DAVISON, Allan Thomas Dad, Pop, Poppy Tom We're sending a dove to heaven with a parcel on it's wings Be careful when you open it It's full of beautiful things Wrapped in a million hugs to say how much we miss you and send you all our love. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain To walk with us throughout our lives Untill we see you again Loving Family and their partners Suzanne, Hellen, Violet (dec), Jacko, Thomas, Grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Jan. 25, 2020