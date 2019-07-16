Home
KIND, Allan Thomas 'Poncho' Passed away peacefully on July 14th 2019, late of Blayney. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Elaine, beloved father and father-in-law of Maxine & Chris, Geraldine (deceased) & Manni, Katrina & Robert. Cherished grandfather of Elissa, Leia, Demi and great grandfather of Eve, Ryder and Jaxx. The relatives and friends of Allan are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at the graveside in the Carcoar Cemetery on FRIDAY July 19th 2019, commencing at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Blayney Palliative Care Unit would be appreciated.



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from July 16 to July 18, 2019
