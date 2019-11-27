|
RUSSELL, Allan John Of Norwest, Sydney ( Previously of Castle Hill and Orange NSW. Passed away on 20th November 2019. Loving husband of Margaret. Devoted father and father-in-law of David and Jenine, Karen and Paul. Adored Gramps to Genevieve, Jake, Olivia and Sophia. Son of Mary and Jack Russell (deceased), Orange and loved sister of Nancye. Loved beyond words, missed beyond measure Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial and celebration of Allan's life to be held in the Allan Drew Heritage Chapel, 221 Old Northern Road, Castle Hill on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 10am. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Garvan Research Foundation in Allan's honour.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Nov. 27, 2019