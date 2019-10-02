Home
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Allan Gregory MILLS

MILLS, Allan Gregory September 26, 2019 Peacefully at Molong Hospital. Late of 'Melrose', Molong. Dearly loved husband of Robyn (deceased). Much loved father and father-in-law of Greg and Richelle (Molong), Peter and Briony (Gilgandra), David and Belinda (Molong), Darrell (Molong). Loving 'Grandad' to his 14 grandchildren and one great grandchild. A loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to his family. "Mum and Dad Together Again" Aged 82 Years The family and friends of Allan are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St John's Anglican Church, Molong on Friday, October 4, 2019 commencing at 11:00am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Molong Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Oct. 2, 2019
