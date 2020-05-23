|
|
GARRETTY, Allan Cecil 20.5.1936 - 21.5.2020 Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Evelyn. Much loved father, father-in-law & Pop of David & Penny, Christine, Alan, Jane & Bill Thompson, Roger, Nikki, Callie, Grace, James & Sydney, Debbie, David, Tim, Emily & Luke Alderton, Mandy, Ged, Thomas, Elizabeth, Savannah & Piper Dening. A loved brother, brother-in-law & uncle to all his family. "In God's Loving Care" "Forever In Our Hearts" A private service will be held. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 23, 2020