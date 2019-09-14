|
REYNOLDS, Alfred John "John" September 10, 2019 Peacefully and with dignity at Parkwood. Late of "Jonella" Clergate. Dearly loved husband of Stella (deceased).Much loved father and father-in-law of Lynne Folitarik (Newcastle), Meg and Don Fulmer (Orange), Jack and Cassandra Reynolds (Forster). Loving and devoted grandad to Bradley and Vicki, Brenden, Belinda and Bill, Nathan (deceased), Mitchell and Jane, Karena and Jeremy, Adam and Alicia, Luke and Nikki, Mathew and Paige and his 17 great grandchildren. A loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to his extended family. "Forever In Our Hearts" Aged 91 Years The family and friends of John are kindly invited to attend a Service of Celebration and Thanksgiving for his life to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Sept. 14, 2019