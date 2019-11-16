Home
Alfia Lofaro 15.11.2017 Death changes Everything, Time changes nothing. We so miss the sound of your beautiful voice, The wisdom in your given advice, The stories of the past that will remain with us in days to come. Know we long for that one more day, one more word, one more embrace or hearing the sound of your infectious laugh but one thing we are forever grateful that your life gave us memories to Beautiful to Forget. Loved and Forever in our Hearts Reunited with your loving husband Santo (deceased). Daughter Nerina Torrisi, son in law Gaetano Torrisi (deceased). Grandchildren Alfina, Dave, Rita, Steve, Great Grandchildren Lydianna and James xXx



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Nov. 16, 2019
