Albert W Coghlan 15.1.2019 Today, one sad year ago, Albert God called you to His Home, to rest eternally. Today I relish the thought of a man No longer shackled by the problems of family Today for me who truly cared and looked after him whilst he was here on earth. His promises and memory will live with me forever and ever more. May your voyage be blessed with calm seas and gentle breezes Albert. As you journey blissfully on your way to Him Free of all heartache, disappointments and pain. Rest then in true peace dear one and do not fret, knowing that all your promises to me have not been met. My wish is for you to fly away happily now you're a free bird No more regrets, sorrow or suffering in your ailing health. Fly, fly away never to return to unhappiness and grief To take that restful and peaceful holiday you never had. Rest in the arms of Jesus for evermore Albert, enjoying true joy and peace with Him, As your hard work on earth has been done, never to return ever again from your beautiful home in Heaven. These are some of the loving memories of your true, loyal and faithful companion of 20 years, Albert. Rest in true peace Never forgotten by Maureen
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Jan. 15, 2020