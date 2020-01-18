Home
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Aileen May BAKER


1932 - 2020
Aileen May BAKER Notice
BAKER, Aileen May 20.11.1932 - 16.01.2020 Beloved wife of Ernest Charles (deceased). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Jeanette and Chris (deceased), Trevor and Leonie. Dearly loved Gran and great gran to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved daughter of John and Edith Martin (both deceased) and a loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to all her family. "Mum and Dad Together Again Forever In Our Hearts" The family and friends of Aileen are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Friday, January 24, 2020 commencing at 1.00pm. By family request in lieu of flowers donations my be made at the service to The Asthma Foundation. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Jan. 18, 2020
