CRAIG, Agnes Collin Dougal 4.9.1922 - 14.7.2019 Passed away peacefully at Cherrywood Grove. Late of Forbes Road, Orange. Loving wife of Peter (deceased). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Andrew (deceased), Robert and Kay, Jennifer and Mark. Loved Granny and Great Granny of Cameron, Marina and Alexander, Damon, Bec, James and Hamish, Natalie, John and Ethan, Fiona (deceased), Loren and Arlo, Fletcher, Riley. A special friend to many. "In God's Loving Care" The family and friends of Agnes are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at the graveside in the Independent Portion of the Orange Lawn Cemetery on Friday, July 19 2019 commencing at 1.30pm. By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to Legacy. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from July 17 to July 19, 2019