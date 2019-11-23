|
HOWARTH, Adam Stephen (Chummy) Aged 34 Years Dearly loved son of Shirley and Steve. Cherished brother, brother-in-law and best mate of Nath and Laura. Adored uncle of Scarlett and Will. Loved grandson of Max and Edna (deceased), Noel (deceased) and Marie. A loved nephew and cousin to all his family. "Till We Meet Again" The family and friends of Adam are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at Blayney Shire Community Centre, 41 Church St, Blayney on Friday, November 29, 2019 commencing at 11:00am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Blayney Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Nov. 23 to Nov. 28, 2019