|
|
Adam Anthony Leslie MOORBY 30.5.1989 - 6.4.2019 Today is full of memories Of a son and brother laid to rest And every single one of them Is filled with happiness For you were someone special Always a joy to know And there was so much pain When it was time to let you go That's why this special message Is sent to Heaven above For angels to take care of you And give you all our love Loved and remembered always Mum, Kelly, Michael, Renee, Nieces and Nephews
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 6, 2020