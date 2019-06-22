|
McANULTY, William Milton "Bill" Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Orange. Much loved husband of Helen, father of Tim, Greg, Chris and Jerry. Loved by his grandchildren. "Forever In Our Hearts" Aged 93 Years The family and friends of Bill are kindly invited to attend his Requiem Mass to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Park Street, Orange on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 commencing at 11.30am. By family request donations in lieu of flowers maybe made at the service to Medecins Sans Frontieres. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on June 22, 2019