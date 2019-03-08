Home
Services
Orange Funeral Service
1 Cameron Place,
Orange, New South Wales 2800
02 6360 1199
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilga MORGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilga Joan MORGAN


1925 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Wilga Joan MORGAN Notice
MORGAN, Wilga Joan 21.05.1925 - 05.03.2019 Dearly loved wife of Kenneth (deceased). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Janis Priest, Dianne Bottom, Robyn and Graham Colley, Greg and Lynn Morgan, Barbara Priest, Linda Morgan and Don Robertson, Brian Morgan and Nannette Taylor, Glenn and Narelle Morgan. Adored Nan to her grandchildren. Grandma to her great grandchildren. Wilga was dearly loved by all her family and friends. "Deeply Loved by all Who Knew Her" Aged 93 years The family and friends of Wilga are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at Orange Funerals, 1 Cameron Place Orange on Saturday March 9, 2019 commencing at 10am.



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.