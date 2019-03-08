|
|
MORGAN, Wilga Joan 21.05.1925 - 05.03.2019 Dearly loved wife of Kenneth (deceased). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Janis Priest, Dianne Bottom, Robyn and Graham Colley, Greg and Lynn Morgan, Barbara Priest, Linda Morgan and Don Robertson, Brian Morgan and Nannette Taylor, Glenn and Narelle Morgan. Adored Nan to her grandchildren. Grandma to her great grandchildren. Wilga was dearly loved by all her family and friends. "Deeply Loved by all Who Knew Her" Aged 93 years The family and friends of Wilga are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at Orange Funerals, 1 Cameron Place Orange on Saturday March 9, 2019 commencing at 10am.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 8, 2019