|
|
KABLE, Walter Clive 01.04.1940 - 31.05.2019 Peacefully at Orange Health Service surrounded by his loving family. Late of 'Warwick', Barry. Loved husband of Austra. Much loved father and father-in-law of Jodie and Rod, Teena and Damian, Tracy and Andrew. Cherished 'Rumpy', 'Pa' and 'Boo' to Tom, Tahlia, Georgia, Charles, Nick, Sam, Amy, Max, William. A much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. "Loved By All" The family and friends of Walter are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Friday, June 7, 2019 commencing at 10:30am. By family request donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to Leukaemia Foundation. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from June 4 to June 6, 2019