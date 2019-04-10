|
McNABB, Valerie "Val" 15.08.1930 - 08.04.2019 Much loved wife of Don (deceased). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Narelle and Grahame Davidson, Neale and Jenny McNabb. Adored grandmother of Rebecca, Adam, Chloe, Tom, Ben, Angelic. Great grandmother of Lucy, Jessica and William. Val will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. "Ever In Our Thoughts" Aged 88 Years The family and friends of Val are kindly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at St. Barnabas Anglican Church, Dora Street, Orange on Monday, April 15, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. Val's family would like to thank Dr Jane Batley, Dr Louis Christie, palliative care nurses and special mention to Parkwood Palliative Unit, for your care and support. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2019