Home
Services
Orange Funeral Service
1 Cameron Place,
Orange, New South Wales 2800
02 6360 1199
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie SHARROCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie May SHARROCK


1935 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Valerie May SHARROCK Notice
SHARROCK, Valerie May 05.08.1935 - 02.05.2019 Late of Orange. Formerly of Percy St Wellington. Beloved wife of Lloyd (dec). Loving sister of Mick (dec), Kath (dec), Ronnie (dec), Ken, Maree, Ruth, Roslyn, Lorna, Betty, Susan and their extended families. 'Rest in Peace' Aged 83 years The family and friends of Valerie are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at the Canobolas Gardens Crematorium Chapel, Lone Pine Avenue, Orange on Tuesday May 7, 2019 commencing at 1pm.



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.