|
|
SHARROCK, Valerie May 05.08.1935 - 02.05.2019 Late of Orange. Formerly of Percy St Wellington. Beloved wife of Lloyd (dec). Loving sister of Mick (dec), Kath (dec), Ronnie (dec), Ken, Maree, Ruth, Roslyn, Lorna, Betty, Susan and their extended families. 'Rest in Peace' Aged 83 years The family and friends of Valerie are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at the Canobolas Gardens Crematorium Chapel, Lone Pine Avenue, Orange on Tuesday May 7, 2019 commencing at 1pm.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 4, 2019