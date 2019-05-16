|
|
STREET, Tony The relatives & friends of the late Tony Street aged 73 years of "Sussex" Canowindra Loved Father & Father In-Law to Chris & Kristen, Adrian & Candi, Grandfather to their 5 children. Beloved Brother to Ed, Anne and Jim (Dec). Friends and Family are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service at All Saints Anglican Church Canowindra, Monday the 20 th of May 2019 commencing at 10.30am followed by interment in the Canowindra Cemetery. Request no flowers in lieu donations to St Johns Ambulance MICHAEL HANLEY'S FAMILY Independent Funerals and Cremations 6852 1961
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from May 16 to May 17, 2019