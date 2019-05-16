Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Tony STREET
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony STREET

Notice Condolences

Tony STREET Notice
STREET, Tony The relatives & friends of the late Tony Street aged 73 years of "Sussex" Canowindra Loved Father & Father In-Law to Chris & Kristen, Adrian & Candi, Grandfather to their 5 children. Beloved Brother to Ed, Anne and Jim (Dec). Friends and Family are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service at All Saints Anglican Church Canowindra, Monday the 20 th of May 2019 commencing at 10.30am followed by interment in the Canowindra Cemetery. Request no flowers in lieu donations to St Johns Ambulance MICHAEL HANLEY'S FAMILY Independent Funerals and Cremations 6852 1961
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from May 16 to May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.