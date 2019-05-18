Home
Thomas Donovan ELLIS


Thomas Donovan ELLIS Beloved husband of Robyn. Treasured father of Joanna, Matthew, Justin and Rhian, and honoured father-in-law of Andrew, Kenneth and Nacanieli. Fond Poppy Tom of Hamish, Zoe and Rory. Son of Donovan and Beth. Much loved brother of Laurence, Richard and Deborah. Adored brother-in-law to Pama, Sue, Ian, Andrea and Maureen. Loved uncle of Nikki, Jackie & Egidio, David, Kate, Joshua, Bethany & Jarrod, Luke, Ben, David & Karen, and Alison & Tim. Great uncle of Troy, Andrew, Stephanie, Liam, Isla, Connor, Felix. And constant companion to Noodle the Poodle. August 9, 1939 - May 16, 2019. Died peacefully at home surrounded by those who loved him. Much cherished and much missed. A private cremation will be held on Thursday 23 May followed by a wake at Duntryleague Golf Club, the Dalton Room, at 2pm. All welcome to toast and celebrate a life well lived. "It is better to be a lion for a day than a sheep all your life". (African proverb)



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 18, 2019
