SMITH, Thelma Rose 21.8.1927 - 3.5.2019 Passed away peacefully, late of Autumn Street, Orange. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Sue and Neil, Rodney and Julie, Helen and Bruce. Loved Nan of Michael, David (deceased), Kristy, Denai, Ben, Raelene, Lisa. Loved Gran Nan of her eight great grandchildren. Sister and sister-in-law of Sam and Sheen (deceased), Jack (deceased) and Dawn. Special friend of Sue Healey. Thelma will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. "Rest In Peace" The family and friends of Thelma are kindly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Friday, May 10, 2019 commencing at 2.00pm. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 4, 2019