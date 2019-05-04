Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Rose SMITH


1927 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Thelma Rose SMITH Notice
SMITH, Thelma Rose 21.8.1927 - 3.5.2019 Passed away peacefully, late of Autumn Street, Orange. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Sue and Neil, Rodney and Julie, Helen and Bruce. Loved Nan of Michael, David (deceased), Kristy, Denai, Ben, Raelene, Lisa. Loved Gran Nan of her eight great grandchildren. Sister and sister-in-law of Sam and Sheen (deceased), Jack (deceased) and Dawn. Special friend of Sue Healey. Thelma will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. "Rest In Peace" The family and friends of Thelma are kindly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Friday, May 10, 2019 commencing at 2.00pm. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.