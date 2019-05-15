|
O'NEILL, Thelma Doreen Passed away May 13, 2019 at St Francis. Dearly beloved wife of James (deceased). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Pat Waddell (Sydney), Judy (deceased) and Les Potter (Warren), Bill and Ann (Orange), Hilda (deceased) and Roy Maker (Orange), Gloria and Ron Craw (Cobar), Dianne Lake (The Entrance) and Allan (deceased), Helen and Peter Taber (Sydney), Robert (deceased) and Jackie (Euabalong), Colin (Orange), Maria (deceased), Sharon and Graham Fahy (Orange). Dearly loved grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. A loved sister and sister-in-law. "Peace At Last" Aged 92 Years The family and friends of Thelma are kindly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at Wesley Uniting Church, Anson Street, Orange on Friday, May 17, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 15, 2019