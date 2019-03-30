Home
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
12:30 PM
The Greenhouse
Orange Ex-Services Club
Tancredi (Credi) SCHULZ

Notice Condolences

Tancredi (Credi) SCHULZ Notice
SCHULZ, Tancredi (Credi) Heinrich Hamlet Alexander Passed away suddenly at home on Monday March 18, 2019. Beloved husband and best friend of Amanda. Adored father of Alister and Hannah. Aged 57 years "Forever with us" The family and friends of Credi are warmly invited to attend his memorial service to be held at "The Greenhouse", Orange Ex-Services Club on Friday April 5, 2019 commencing at 12.30pm. A private cremation will be held prior to this service



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 30, 2019
