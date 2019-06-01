Home
KOOP, Suzanne Passed away 21 May 2019 aged 61 years at Orange Hospital after a long illness. Late of Orange. Dearly beloved wife of Gerard (Gerry). Mother of Brock and much-loved grandmother of his children. Sister of Jeffrey. Loved sister and sister-in-law of both families. Loved aunt to her nephews and nieces. Loved by her step-parents. A private cremation was held for Sue on Monday 27 May 2019 at her request. Donations may be made to Palliative Care at Orange Health Service, Forest Road, Orange. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on June 1, 2019
