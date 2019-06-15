|
JONES, Stephen 15.03.1937 - 09.06.2019 Passed away peacefully at Orange. Dearly beloved husband of Pammie. Much loved father and father-in-law of Cath and Hugh, Tiff and Mike, Mitt and Ben. Adored grandfather to nine beautiful grandchildren. "Forever Loved" Aged 82 Years The family and friends of Steve are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Byng Street, Orange on Friday, June 21, 2019 commencing at 11:00am. By family request donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to Prostate Cancer Research. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on June 15, 2019