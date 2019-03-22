Home
Stanley Kevin PORTO

Stanley Kevin PORTO
Stanley Kevin PORTO Passed away 20th March 2019. Aged 88 years. Late of Grenfell Rd, Cowra. Loved and devoted husband to Dorothy and beloved father of Sharon (dec), Ray & Janine. A beautiful grandfather to Sian, Amy, Jenna, Anika, Jamie and Morgan & great grandfather to Zephyr, Addison and Zimmi. Stan's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at St Raphael's Catholic Church Cowra, commencing at 11.00am on Tuesday 26th March 2019. Thence for private cremation. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 22, 2019
