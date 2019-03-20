Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Sidney DOWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sidney James (Jim) DOWELL


1932 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Sidney James (Jim) DOWELL Notice
DOWELL, Sidney James (Jim) 21.3.1932 - 16.3.2019 The family and friends of Jim are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Friday, March 22, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made to your dog's breed rescue association. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.