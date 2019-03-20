|
|
DOWELL, Sidney James (Jim) 21.3.1932 - 16.3.2019 The family and friends of Jim are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Friday, March 22, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made to your dog's breed rescue association. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 20, 2019