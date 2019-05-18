Home
Shirley Adelaide WOODFORD


1937 - 2019 Notice Condolences
WOODFORD, Shirley Adelaide 6.4.1937 - 16.5.2019 Late of Clancy Weston Lodge, Orange. Dearly loved wife of Rex (deceased). Loved mother of Stephen, Cherie, Kenneth, Cindy, Bronwyn. Loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother of their families. "Peace At Last" In accordance with Shirley's wishes, a private cremation has been held. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 18, 2019
